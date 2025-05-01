Left Menu

Thrilling Victories at the Sudirman Cup Propel Japan and Indonesia Forward

Japan secured a significant victory over Malaysia in the Sudirman Cup, maintaining their winning streak since 1989, while Indonesia achieved a commanding 4-1 victory against Denmark. Both teams have advanced to the quarter-finals of the prestigious mixed team badminton championship, showcasing impressive performances and strategic gameplay.

In a gripping encounter at the Sudirman Cup, Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida triumphed over Malaysia's Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan in a thrilling 21-18, 18-21, 21-18 match. This victory propelled Japan to the top of Group C with a 3-2 win on Thursday.

Malaysia, which hasn't defeated Japan in this competition since 2005, faced stiff competition as Japan extended its dominance to nine victories since 1989. Notable plays included Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao defeating Kodai Naraoka in men's singles and the mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei overcoming Hiroki Midorikawa and Arisa Igarashi.

Simultaneously, Japan's Tomoka Miyazaki secured a win in women's singles, and the duo of Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi achieved a challenging men's doubles win, setting the stage for a women's doubles decider. Meanwhile, Indonesia's team advanced confidently by securing a 4-1 victory against Denmark, with Alwi Farhan stunning Anders Antonsen in men's singles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

