Julen Lopetegui Takes Helm as Qatar's National Team Manager

Julen Lopetegui, former Spain and Real Madrid coach, has been announced as the new manager for Qatar's national football team on a two-year contract. This marks his return to international management after his dismissal as Spain's coach in 2018. Qatar aims to advance in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Julen Lopetegui, the former Spain and Real Madrid coach, has been appointed as the manager of Qatar's national football team on a two-year contract, as confirmed by the country's Football Association on Thursday.

An official video on Twitter announced that Lopetegui will lead the team through the remainder of the World Cup 2026 qualifiers. Lopetegui, who replaces fellow Spaniard Luis Garcia, previously had an unbeaten record with Spain.

This appointment marks Lopetegui's return to international football since his stint with Spain ended abruptly in 2018. Qatar, currently fourth in their qualifying group, are aiming for an Asian playoff entry. They face tough upcoming matches against group leaders Iran and second-placed Uzbekistan.

