Shib Sibs Return: A Comeback to Ice Dance
Maia and Alex Shibutani, Olympic bronze medallists and U.S. ice dancing champions, are making a comeback to figure skating for the 2025-26 Olympic season. After Maia's battle with cancer and a seven-year hiatus, the siblings aim to compete at the highest level once again, embracing new experiences and skills acquired during their time away.
Renowned figure skating duo, Maia and Alex Shibutani, widely recognized in the skating community as the 'Shib Sibs,' are set to make a triumphant return to competitive ice dancing. Their comeback is slated for the 2025-26 Olympic season after a seven-year break prompted by Maia's cancer diagnosis.
Throughout their illustrious career, the Shibutanis have earned notable accolades, including two U.S. championship titles and three world medals. Their 2018 Olympic bronze victory broke barriers, marking them as the first ice dance team of Asian descent to achieve such a feat.
During their hiatus, the siblings explored diverse ventures, from authoring children's books to engaging in choreography. With renewed vigor, they are now eager to embrace competition, a move applauded by fans and U.S. Figure Skating officials alike, as they enhance Team USA's prospects ahead of the approaching Olympics.
