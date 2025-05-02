Left Menu

Shib Sibs Return: A Comeback to Ice Dance

Maia and Alex Shibutani, Olympic bronze medallists and U.S. ice dancing champions, are making a comeback to figure skating for the 2025-26 Olympic season. After Maia's battle with cancer and a seven-year hiatus, the siblings aim to compete at the highest level once again, embracing new experiences and skills acquired during their time away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:27 IST
Shib Sibs Return: A Comeback to Ice Dance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Renowned figure skating duo, Maia and Alex Shibutani, widely recognized in the skating community as the 'Shib Sibs,' are set to make a triumphant return to competitive ice dancing. Their comeback is slated for the 2025-26 Olympic season after a seven-year break prompted by Maia's cancer diagnosis.

Throughout their illustrious career, the Shibutanis have earned notable accolades, including two U.S. championship titles and three world medals. Their 2018 Olympic bronze victory broke barriers, marking them as the first ice dance team of Asian descent to achieve such a feat.

During their hiatus, the siblings explored diverse ventures, from authoring children's books to engaging in choreography. With renewed vigor, they are now eager to embrace competition, a move applauded by fans and U.S. Figure Skating officials alike, as they enhance Team USA's prospects ahead of the approaching Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025