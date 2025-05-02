Left Menu

Miami GP Secures Historic 10-Year F1 Extension

Formula One has extended its Miami GP contract until 2041, marking it as the longest-contracted event on the F1 calendar. This strategic milestone aims to boost F1's presence in the U.S. and enhance fan engagement. Red Bull's Christian Horner expressed positivity about the deal's potential impact on F1's growth.

In a significant move for Formula One's expansion in the United States, the Miami Grand Prix has secured a contract extension until 2041, making it the longest-running event on the F1 calendar.

Formula One chief Stefano Domenicali hailed the agreement as an essential strategic milestone, emphasizing its role in the sport's growth, particularly in the booming U.S. market fueled by the popularity of Netflix's 'Drive to Survive' series. Domenicali underlined the importance of solidifying F1's presence in the States as a part of a broader expansion strategy.

Red Bull's Christian Horner acknowledged the extension's lengthy duration, but noted its potential to fortify Formula One's position in America. Miami GP promoter Tom Garfinkel highlighted the local economic and cultural benefits, predicting a surge in fanbase growth and positioning Miami as a prominent motorsport hub.

