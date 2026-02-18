Red Bull's Verstappen Unfazed by Formula One's Electric Shift

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has answered questions about Max Verstappen's enthusiasm for Formula One amid the shift to new engine rules. Despite the Dutch driver's dissatisfaction with the new car models, described as 'Formula E on steroids,' Mekies is confident that Verstappen's interest is unwavering.

The 28-year-old has openly criticized the sport's move towards increased electrical components, urging for a focus on maintaining Formula One's distinct identity instead of becoming closer to all-electric Formula E. Verstappen stressed the importance of maintaining a balance between internal combustion and battery power.

As the F1 season prepares to kick off in Australia on March 8, Verstappen remains determined. Recent discussions have highlighted the challenges posed by the new regulations, but the spirit to overcome and innovate continues to drive the Red Bull team forward.

