Sikandar Raza Returns to Zimbabwe Cricket Squad for England Test

Sikandar Raza, a key all-rounder, has been recalled to the Zimbabwe cricket squad for their upcoming four-day test against England in Nottingham, slated for later this month. Raza had missed previous matches against Ireland and Bangladesh due to his participation in Twenty20 franchise cricket in the UAE and Pakistan.

The squad sees three changes, with Raza replacing Johnathan Campbell, and Clive Madande back from injury to replace Nyasha Mayavo as the secondary wicketkeeper. Despite an impressive debut in Bangladesh, leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa is replaced by seamer Newman Nyamhuri.

The upcoming match at Trent Bridge from May 22-25 marks Zimbabwe's first test in England in 22 years. This will be followed by a four-day game against South Africa in Arundel, as a preparation fixture for their neighbors before the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's.

