Mark Williams: The Ageless Snooker Maestro
Mark Williams defied age and expectations to reach the World Snooker Championship final, defeating world number one Judd Trump 17-14. At 50, Williams becomes the oldest finalist, surpassing Ray Reardon's record. He will face Zhao Xintong, in his first final, highlighting the sport's generational shift.
Mark Williams, a legendary figure in snooker, has once again defied the odds by advancing to the World Championship final at the Crucible.
The 50-year-old Welshman accomplished this remarkable feat by overcoming the current world number one, Judd Trump, with a score of 17-14, marking him as the oldest finalist in the prestigious tournament's modern era.
Williams will now face China's Zhao Xintong in the decisive final, a promising young player who has just reached his first final, signifying a potential shift in the future of this cherished sport.
