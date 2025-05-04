Left Menu

Mark Williams: The Ageless Snooker Maestro

Mark Williams defied age and expectations to reach the World Snooker Championship final, defeating world number one Judd Trump 17-14. At 50, Williams becomes the oldest finalist, surpassing Ray Reardon's record. He will face Zhao Xintong, in his first final, highlighting the sport's generational shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheffield | Updated: 04-05-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 02:41 IST
Mark Williams: The Ageless Snooker Maestro
Williams
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Mark Williams, a legendary figure in snooker, has once again defied the odds by advancing to the World Championship final at the Crucible.

The 50-year-old Welshman accomplished this remarkable feat by overcoming the current world number one, Judd Trump, with a score of 17-14, marking him as the oldest finalist in the prestigious tournament's modern era.

Williams will now face China's Zhao Xintong in the decisive final, a promising young player who has just reached his first final, signifying a potential shift in the future of this cherished sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025