Mark Williams: The Ageless Snooker Maestro

Mark Williams, a legendary figure in snooker, has once again defied the odds by advancing to the World Championship final at the Crucible.

The 50-year-old Welshman accomplished this remarkable feat by overcoming the current world number one, Judd Trump, with a score of 17-14, marking him as the oldest finalist in the prestigious tournament's modern era.

Williams will now face China's Zhao Xintong in the decisive final, a promising young player who has just reached his first final, signifying a potential shift in the future of this cherished sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)