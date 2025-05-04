Epic IPL Clash: RCB Pips CSK in Last-Over Thriller

In a dramatic showdown that captivated IPL 2025 fans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a thrilling win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The nail-biting match saw RCB posting an impressive 213/5, with Virat Kohli's elegant 62 and Jacob Bethell's swift 55 setting the foundation.

The spectacle peaked as Romario Shepherd unleashed a rapid 53 off just 21 balls, securing the pivotal runs that pushed RCB ahead. CSK nearly overturned the lead, buoyed by Ayush Mhatre's dazzling 94 and Ravindra Jadeja's resilient 77, yet fell shy by one boundary in a breathtaking finish.

Commenting on the sensational match, former cricketer and JioStar analyst Ambati Rayudu praised both teams for their spirited displays. He highlighted RCB's strategic brilliance and commended Yash Dayal's critical final over, which cemented their win. Rayudu noted this victory against arch-rivals as pivotal for RCB's championship aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)