Sri Lanka Stuns India in Tri-series Showdown

Sri Lankan all-rounder Nilakshika Silva's brilliant 33-ball 56 led her team to a landmark three-wicket victory over India in the Tri-series, marking their first win against India in seven years. The triumph pushes Sri Lanka closer to the final, while South Africa faces potential elimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 04-05-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 18:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka earned a significant victory in the women's Tri-series, defeating India by three wickets thanks to a stellar counter-attacking innings from Nilakshika Silva, who scored 56 runs off 33 balls. This victory is their first against India in seven years and edges them closer to the series final.

India set a competitive target of 276 for Sri Lanka, powered by wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh's 58 runs. Despite stumbles, Sri Lanka chased down the target with five balls to spare, supported by Anushka Sanjeewani and Sugandika Kumari's finishing touches.

The defeat was India's first in the tournament, though they remain in contention for the title following earlier wins. With this victory, Sri Lanka puts pressure on South Africa, nearing a potential elimination from the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

