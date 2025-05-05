Chennai Super Kings Strike with Urvil Patel Signing

The Chennai Super Kings have bolstered their squad by signing Urvil Patel, a wicketkeeper-batter from Gujarat, to replace the injured Vansh Bedi. Bedi was sidelined for the rest of the IPL season due to a torn ligament in his left ankle.

Patel recently gained fame in the cricketing world during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he smashed a blistering 28-ball century against Tripura, marking the joint-fastest T20 century by an Indian player.

At 26 years old, Patel has a proven track record with 47 T20 matches under his belt, amassing a total of 1,162 runs. Previously a part of the Gujarat Titans in the 2023 season, he joins CSK at a base price of Rs 30 lakh. Unfortunately, CSK's chances this season remain bleak, with only two victories out of 11 games, leaving them out of playoff contention.

