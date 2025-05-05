Left Menu

Chennai Super Kings Strike with Urvil Patel Signing

Chennai Super Kings has recruited Urvil Patel as a replacement for Vansh Bedi for the IPL. Patel gained attention with a record T20 century. CSK, with two wins from 11 matches, remains out of the playoff race this season and is preparing for upcoming matches.

Urvil Patel
  • Country:
  • India

The Chennai Super Kings have bolstered their squad by signing Urvil Patel, a wicketkeeper-batter from Gujarat, to replace the injured Vansh Bedi. Bedi was sidelined for the rest of the IPL season due to a torn ligament in his left ankle.

Patel recently gained fame in the cricketing world during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he smashed a blistering 28-ball century against Tripura, marking the joint-fastest T20 century by an Indian player.

At 26 years old, Patel has a proven track record with 47 T20 matches under his belt, amassing a total of 1,162 runs. Previously a part of the Gujarat Titans in the 2023 season, he joins CSK at a base price of Rs 30 lakh. Unfortunately, CSK's chances this season remain bleak, with only two victories out of 11 games, leaving them out of playoff contention.

