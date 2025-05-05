Chennai Super Kings Strike with Urvil Patel Signing
Chennai Super Kings has recruited Urvil Patel as a replacement for Vansh Bedi for the IPL. Patel gained attention with a record T20 century. CSK, with two wins from 11 matches, remains out of the playoff race this season and is preparing for upcoming matches.
The Chennai Super Kings have bolstered their squad by signing Urvil Patel, a wicketkeeper-batter from Gujarat, to replace the injured Vansh Bedi. Bedi was sidelined for the rest of the IPL season due to a torn ligament in his left ankle.
Patel recently gained fame in the cricketing world during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he smashed a blistering 28-ball century against Tripura, marking the joint-fastest T20 century by an Indian player.
At 26 years old, Patel has a proven track record with 47 T20 matches under his belt, amassing a total of 1,162 runs. Previously a part of the Gujarat Titans in the 2023 season, he joins CSK at a base price of Rs 30 lakh. Unfortunately, CSK's chances this season remain bleak, with only two victories out of 11 games, leaving them out of playoff contention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
