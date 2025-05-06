Left Menu

Tottenham Spurs Adjust Fixture Schedule Amid Europa League Aspirations

Tottenham Hotspur's match against Aston Villa has been rescheduled to May 16, giving the team more time to prepare for a potential Europa League final on May 21. Spurs are in a strong position in their semi-final against FK Bodo/Glimt, leading 3-1 after the first leg.

Updated: 06-05-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:49 IST
Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League clash with Aston Villa has been moved to May 16, giving the North London team extra days to prepare for a likely Europa League final appearance. Originally planned for May 18, the change accommodates their European ambitions after securing a dominant 3-1 lead in the semi-final against FK Bodo/Glimt.

The rescheduled fixture highlights Spurs' commitment to clinching a major trophy, something the club has not achieved in 17 years. The Europa League final is slated for May 21 in Bilbao, emphasizing the club's need for strategic planning as the tournament progresses. Meanwhile, Manchester United holds a strong advantage over Athletic Bilbao, leading 3-0 in the other semi-final matchup.

The Premier League confirmed the fixture adjustment following a request from Spurs, facilitating their potential participation in the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 21.

