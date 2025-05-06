Gautam Gambhir Speaks Out: Friendship & Rivalry with Virat Kohli
India head coach Gautam Gambhir clarifies his friendship with Virat Kohli amidst rumors fueled by a heated on-field exchange during IPL 2023, emphasizing their mutual respect and shared history. Gambhir affirms their relationship despite public speculation and commends Kohli’s contribution to Indian cricket.
In a candid revelation, India head coach Gautam Gambhir shed light on his intricate relationship with cricket icon Virat Kohli, describing him as a 'friend' despite their notorious on-field clashes. The two have hogged headlines due to their spirited disagreements during matches, spurring speculation about their personal camaraderie.
The controversy brewed after an intense exchange during an IPL 2023 game between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where Gambhir and Kohli were seen in a heated dialogue. As players shook hands post-match, tensions flared when Kohli and LSG's Naveen had a disagreement, drawing Gambhir into the fray.
Speaking at the ABP News Summit, Gambhir quashed rumors, clarifying, "We are friends, and we will stay friends. On-field rivalries are a part of sports, but off-field, the bond we share remains strong." He humorously added that if he could, he would enter Kohli's body for a day, praising his fitness and dedication to the game.
