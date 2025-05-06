Gautam Gambhir Speaks Out: Friendship & Rivalry with Virat Kohli

In a candid revelation, India head coach Gautam Gambhir shed light on his intricate relationship with cricket icon Virat Kohli, describing him as a 'friend' despite their notorious on-field clashes. The two have hogged headlines due to their spirited disagreements during matches, spurring speculation about their personal camaraderie.

The controversy brewed after an intense exchange during an IPL 2023 game between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where Gambhir and Kohli were seen in a heated dialogue. As players shook hands post-match, tensions flared when Kohli and LSG's Naveen had a disagreement, drawing Gambhir into the fray.

Speaking at the ABP News Summit, Gambhir quashed rumors, clarifying, "We are friends, and we will stay friends. On-field rivalries are a part of sports, but off-field, the bond we share remains strong." He humorously added that if he could, he would enter Kohli's body for a day, praising his fitness and dedication to the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)