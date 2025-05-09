Left Menu

Charlie Dalin Eyes Another IMOCA Globe Series Victory

Charlie Dalin, the French skipper who set a new Vendee Globe record, is aiming to defend his IMOCA Globe Series title. His 2025 campaign begins with June's Course des Caps, with a focus on Transat Cafe L'Or. The series is a tiered circuit of challenging offshore yacht races.

Charlie Dalin, renowned for his record-breaking performance in the Vendee Globe, is now setting his sights on defending his IMOCA Globe Series title. Leveraging his methodical precision, Dalin enters the 2025 season aboard MACIF Sante Prevoyance with a clear focus on winning races once again.

The 40-year-old skipper will commence his campaign in the 2,000-mile Course des Caps in June, emphasizing the Transat Cafe L'Or from Le Havre to Martinique in October. This particular race holds personal significance for the Le Havre native, who aims to reclaim his 2019 victory after missing out last time.

The competition promises to be strenuous, with notable challengers including Yoann Richomme, Thomas Ruyant, and newcomer Elodie Bonafous. Despite the grueling demands of the past, Dalin remains confident in his readiness, motivated by his position as a top contender in the offshore racing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

