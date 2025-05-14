New Dawn for Reading: Redwood Holdings Ushers in Change
Reading FC has been taken over by Redwood Holdings Limited, ending Dai Yongge's controversial ownership. Yongge was ordered to sell due to failing the EFL's ownership test. The EFL worked to ensure a smooth transition, providing certainty for the club's community after financial difficulties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:41 IST
Reading Football Club is entering a new era after being acquired by Redwood Holdings Limited, marking the end of Dai Yongge's contentious tenure.
Dai Yongge was required to sell the club after failing the English Football League's ownership test. Given extensions, terms were finalized with Redwood Holdings on May 3. The EFL facilitated this ownership change to provide stability for the staff, supporters, and community.
Under Yongge, the club faced challenges, including a points deduction last season for financial mismanagement. Fans hope for a brighter future as Reading seeks stability and success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Krishnav Chopraa's Historic Triumph at Big West Championship
Golden Glimmer: Akshaya Tritiya Spurs Surge in Indian Gold Sales
International Efforts Mobilize to Combat Jerusalem Wildfires
Record-Breaking Duplex Sale: Landmark Transaction on Bandra Seafront
Inferno Near Jerusalem Disrupts Memorial Day