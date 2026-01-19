SAFF Futsal Championship 2026: India secures a 3-3 draw against Nepal

India fought back three times to secure a 3-3 draw against Nepal in their second match of the SAFF Futsal Championship 2026 at the Nonthaburi Stadium on Sunday. Played over two high-intensity 20-minute periods, the contest was a fiercely competitive affair that went down to the final seconds as skipper Nikhil Mali drilled in the equaliser with less than a second remaining on the clock.

Both sides began on an even footing, probing cautiously while looking to exploit transitions. Nepal, ranked 114th in the world, struck first in the fifth minute with a superbly executed counter-attack. A swift switch of play from defence to attack exposed gaps in the Indian backline, allowing Bijay Shrestha to move the ball quickly from the left to Amit Lama on the right. Lama's sharp one-touch pass found Bikrant Narsingh Rana unmarked inside the area, and he made no mistake with his finish.

133rd-ranked India responded immediately and with composure. Within a minute, Anmol Adhikari split the Nepal defence with an incisive pass to Vincent Laltluangzela, who timed his run perfectly before slotting the ball past the goalkeeper to restore parity. The equaliser settled India, who began to dominate possession and dictate the tempo through controlled passing and intelligent movement.

The Futsal Tigers came close to taking the lead midway through the first period when Adhikari and Laltluangzela combined again, this time teeing up Hafis AM, whose effort drifted narrowly wide. Nepal tightened their defensive shape thereafter, but India still threatened late in the half, with Lalsangkima's powerful long-range strike drawing an excellent save from Nepal goalkeeper Padam Tamang. The teams went into the interval level at 1-1.

The second period opened cautiously, with both sides wary of conceding. Nepal regained the lead in the 25th minute after capitalising on a loose ball. Rana reacted quickest to gain possession and laid it off to Lama, who showed great composure to unleash a fierce shot beyond Silva to make it 2-1. India pushed hard for another equaliser and went agonisingly close in the 30th minute when K Roluahpuia struck the woodwork from a rebound after Tamang had parried a long-range effort. Persistence finally paid off in the 39th minute.

Adhikari produced a moment of individual brilliance, shrugging off his marker with a clever body feint before exchanging passes and finishing emphatically with his right foot to draw India level once more. India then went in search of a late winner, utilising the power play by taking off Silva in place of an extra outfielder -- Lalrinzuala H. The gamble proved costly as a misplaced pass allowed Bijay Shrestha to roll the ball into an empty net in the final minute to restore Nepal's advantage.

However, the drama was not over. Seconds later, Saroj Tamang was sent off for Nepal, leaving them with four men on the court. And with the final play of the match, Nikhil Mali struck a thunderous effort to equalise yet again, ensuring a share of the spoils in a thrilling 3-3 draw. (ANI)

