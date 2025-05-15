Left Menu

Rookies Rally for Doohan: Alpine's Controversial Move

Formula One rookies Oliver Bearman and Isack Hadjar have defended Jack Doohan after his dismissal by Alpine, only six races into the season. Doohan, who hasn't scored, is replaced by Franco Colapinto. Fellow drivers argue pressures and limited exposure have led to his perceived unfair treatment.

In a surprising move, Alpine has replaced rookie Jack Doohan after just six races, sparking criticism from fellow drivers who argue the decision was harsh and premature. Despite not scoring points, Doohan has received support from Oliver Bearman and Isack Hadjar, highlighting the pressure new drivers face.

Bearman, who experienced a debut with Ferrari last year, emphasized the challenges rookies like Doohan face with limited practice time, particularly with new tracks and sprint events. The pressure mounted even before the European tracks, as Doohan was dismissed ahead of familiar circuits.

Racing Bulls' Hadjar echoed similar sentiments, pointing out the immense stress and expectations Doohan was under from the start. Many believe Doohan's potential hasn't been fully explored due to the short stint. As Alpine navigates through the season, the fairness of such decisions remains under scrutiny.

