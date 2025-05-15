Rookies Rally for Doohan: Alpine's Controversial Move

In a surprising move, Alpine has replaced rookie Jack Doohan after just six races, sparking criticism from fellow drivers who argue the decision was harsh and premature. Despite not scoring points, Doohan has received support from Oliver Bearman and Isack Hadjar, highlighting the pressure new drivers face.

Bearman, who experienced a debut with Ferrari last year, emphasized the challenges rookies like Doohan face with limited practice time, particularly with new tracks and sprint events. The pressure mounted even before the European tracks, as Doohan was dismissed ahead of familiar circuits.

Racing Bulls' Hadjar echoed similar sentiments, pointing out the immense stress and expectations Doohan was under from the start. Many believe Doohan's potential hasn't been fully explored due to the short stint. As Alpine navigates through the season, the fairness of such decisions remains under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)