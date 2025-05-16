Rajat Patidar Reflects on Receiving RCB Captaincy from Virat Kohli
RCB's new captain Rajat Patidar shares his reflections on receiving the captaincy from Virat Kohli. He highlights Virat as his idol and appreciates the opportunity to learn from him. Patidar aims to enhance his performance as RCB prepares for their upcoming match against Kolkata Knight Riders.
- Country:
- India
In a significant moment ahead of the 2025 IPL season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar recounts the honor of receiving the captaincy plaque from star batter Virat Kohli at the RCB Unbox event. Speaking on the RCB Podcast, Patidar described this as a 'special' moment in his career.
Reflecting on his new role after succeeding Faf Du Plessis, Patidar revealed his initial nonchalance until congratulatory calls from his father and others made him realize the importance of the position. According to a franchise press note, Patidar expressed the weight of the responsibility, acknowledging it as a significant role.
Patidar credited Virat Kohli as a cricketing idol, emphasizing a keen interest in studying Kohli's batting technique. Patidar spoke of Kohli's unwavering support, viewing it as an incredible opportunity to learn from one of cricket's most experienced leaders. Despite a recent lean run, Patidar remains focused on improving his performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ravi Shastri Backs Sai Sudharsan for India's Test Cricket Revival
Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) suspends former Indian pacer S Sreesanth for three years over remarks on Sanju Samson row.
Sreesanth Suspended: Kerala Cricket Turmoil
Ajinkya Rahane's Unwavering Cricket Aspiration: A Journey Back to India's Line-Up
ECB Restricts Transgender Participation in Women's Cricket