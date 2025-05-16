Left Menu

Rajat Patidar Reflects on Receiving RCB Captaincy from Virat Kohli

RCB's new captain Rajat Patidar shares his reflections on receiving the captaincy from Virat Kohli. He highlights Virat as his idol and appreciates the opportunity to learn from him. Patidar aims to enhance his performance as RCB prepares for their upcoming match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:31 IST
Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar. (Photo- rrjjtt_01 Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant moment ahead of the 2025 IPL season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar recounts the honor of receiving the captaincy plaque from star batter Virat Kohli at the RCB Unbox event. Speaking on the RCB Podcast, Patidar described this as a 'special' moment in his career.

Reflecting on his new role after succeeding Faf Du Plessis, Patidar revealed his initial nonchalance until congratulatory calls from his father and others made him realize the importance of the position. According to a franchise press note, Patidar expressed the weight of the responsibility, acknowledging it as a significant role.

Patidar credited Virat Kohli as a cricketing idol, emphasizing a keen interest in studying Kohli's batting technique. Patidar spoke of Kohli's unwavering support, viewing it as an incredible opportunity to learn from one of cricket's most experienced leaders. Despite a recent lean run, Patidar remains focused on improving his performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

