IPL Drama: Key Players' Exit and Return Shake Up Teams' Strategies

Delhi Capitals face challenges as Mitchell Starc and Donovan Ferreira exit the IPL, impacting their playoff prospects. Meanwhile, Will Jacks re-joins Mumbai Indians briefly before national duty. Faf du Plessis returns to boost DC, while external commitments affect players across teams amid IPL's resumption post-suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Premier League (IPL) witnesses a wave of player exits and returns as Mitchell Starc and Donovan Ferreira choose not to return to the Delhi Capitals, complicating their playoff ambitions. In contrast, England all-rounder Will Jacks re-joins Mumbai Indians for two key matches before departing for national duties.

Starc, pivotal to DC's bowling with 14 wickets in 11 games, leaves a considerable void with his departure. Conversely, Ferreira's season consisted of just one appearance. South African Tristan Stubbs steps in for the remaining matches, though he will miss playoffs due to World Test Championship commitments, if DC advances.

Notable returns include Faf du Plessis, strengthening DC's hopes, and Mustafizur Rahman's short stint following an NOC from Bangladesh. Meanwhile, IPL's schedule adjustment due to Indo-Pak tensions impacts various players' availability for ongoing international series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

