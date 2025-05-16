Carlos Alcaraz Shines in Thrilling Italian Open Semi-Final

In a captivating semi-final at the Italian Open, world number three Carlos Alcaraz triumphed over local favorite Lorenzo Musetti, securing his spot in the final for the first time. The Spaniard displayed skill and tenacity, winning 6-3 7-6(4) to the dismay of Italian fans.

The Roman crowd, though supportive of Musetti, maintained respect for Alcaraz, who praised their behavior despite their occasional favoritism. He attributed his success to smart, solid play in challenging windy conditions.

After an intense contest that saw Musetti initially take the lead in the second set, Alcaraz fought back to clinch victory in just over two hours. He will face either Jannik Sinner or Tommy Paul in the final.

