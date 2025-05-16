Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Shines in Thrilling Italian Open Semi-Final

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Lorenzo Musetti in a tense clash at the Italian Open semi-final, winning 6-3 7-6(4). The Spanish player secured his first final appearance at the event, overcoming a partisan Roman crowd and challenging conditions. Alcaraz awaits the winner of the Sinner vs. Paul match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:13 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

In a captivating semi-final at the Italian Open, world number three Carlos Alcaraz triumphed over local favorite Lorenzo Musetti, securing his spot in the final for the first time. The Spaniard displayed skill and tenacity, winning 6-3 7-6(4) to the dismay of Italian fans.

The Roman crowd, though supportive of Musetti, maintained respect for Alcaraz, who praised their behavior despite their occasional favoritism. He attributed his success to smart, solid play in challenging windy conditions.

After an intense contest that saw Musetti initially take the lead in the second set, Alcaraz fought back to clinch victory in just over two hours. He will face either Jannik Sinner or Tommy Paul in the final.

