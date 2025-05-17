Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra's 90m Javelin Throw: A New Era in Indian Track and Field

Neeraj Chopra achieved his first javelin throw over 90 meters, marking a personal best of 90.23m. Despite this milestone, he finished second behind Germany's Julian Weber. Reflecting the hard work and dedication behind his feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him for bringing pride to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 09:15 IST
Neeraj Chopra's 90m Javelin Throw: A New Era in Indian Track and Field
Neeraj Chopra
  • Country:
  • India

Neeraj Chopra has reached a significant milestone in his javelin throwing career, achieving his first throw exceeding 90 meters. This achievement came during the Doha leg of the prestigious Diamond League Meeting series.

With a throw of 90.23m, Chopra secured his place among the elites of the sport, making him the third Asian and 25th athlete overall to reach this mark. The event saw him finishing second to Germany's Julian Weber, despite Chopra's impressive performance.

India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, lauded Chopra's feat, attributing it to his relentless dedication, discipline, and passion. The achievement not only marks a personal best for Chopra but also brings a wave of pride to the nation. Modi commended him on the platform 'X', celebrating India's growing stature in the global sporting arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025