Neeraj Chopra's 90m Javelin Throw: A New Era in Indian Track and Field

Neeraj Chopra has reached a significant milestone in his javelin throwing career, achieving his first throw exceeding 90 meters. This achievement came during the Doha leg of the prestigious Diamond League Meeting series.

With a throw of 90.23m, Chopra secured his place among the elites of the sport, making him the third Asian and 25th athlete overall to reach this mark. The event saw him finishing second to Germany's Julian Weber, despite Chopra's impressive performance.

India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, lauded Chopra's feat, attributing it to his relentless dedication, discipline, and passion. The achievement not only marks a personal best for Chopra but also brings a wave of pride to the nation. Modi commended him on the platform 'X', celebrating India's growing stature in the global sporting arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)