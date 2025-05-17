Left Menu

Assam's Sporting Future: New Facilities on the Horizon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews the progress of new sports facilities in Amingaon, including a cricket stadium and a swimming pool. The initiative aims to bolster the state's sports infrastructure, enhancing opportunities for athletes and positioning Assam as a prime host for national and international events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:53 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during an inspection (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assessed the development of a cricket stadium and swimming pool at Amingaon, as part of the state's efforts to boost sports infrastructure. The project is part of a broader drive to develop modern training facilities and bolster athletics in both urban and rural regions, reports indicate.

At Amingaon, the construction of a new cricket stadium, with a seating capacity of 20,000, is expected to be completed by early 2026. Chief Minister Sarma announced that the venue is being built to host major events, including One Day Internationals and T20 matches, complementing existing facilities like the Sarusajai Sports Complex and Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The new infrastructure includes vital amenities such as access routes and parking, while the venue will also host international events for the public. At the Nehru Stadium, redevelopment plans aim to create a state-of-the-art sports hub. Sarma also highlighted plans for a new stadium in Chandrapur, Guwahati. Meanwhile, the swimming pool construction is reportedly advancing swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

