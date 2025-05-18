Spectacular Sports Showdown: Weekend Highlights
This summary covers Scottie Scheffler leading the PGA Championship, Coco Gauff aiming for success at the French Open, Clayton Kershaw's return for the Dodgers, Journalism winning the Preakness Stakes, Mark Scheifele's performance amid personal loss, and key sports updates including the NBA, NWSL, MLB, and WNBA games.
Scottie Scheffler took the PGA Championship by storm, finishing the third round with a three-shot lead over Sweden's Alex Noren. His remarkable performance, highlighted by an eagle and birdie, positioned him for a potential third major title at Quail Hollow Club.
In tennis, Coco Gauff is determined to finally clinch a clay court title at the French Open after back-to-back final losses. Guaranteed to rise in the rankings, Gauff faces heightened expectations as she competes on this challenging surface again.
Clayton Kershaw made his long-awaited return for the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitching in their game against the Angels. Recovered from off-season surgeries, the team hopes Kershaw's return will boost their performance this season.
