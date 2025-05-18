Spectacular Sports Showdown: Weekend Highlights

Scottie Scheffler took the PGA Championship by storm, finishing the third round with a three-shot lead over Sweden's Alex Noren. His remarkable performance, highlighted by an eagle and birdie, positioned him for a potential third major title at Quail Hollow Club.

In tennis, Coco Gauff is determined to finally clinch a clay court title at the French Open after back-to-back final losses. Guaranteed to rise in the rankings, Gauff faces heightened expectations as she competes on this challenging surface again.

Clayton Kershaw made his long-awaited return for the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitching in their game against the Angels. Recovered from off-season surgeries, the team hopes Kershaw's return will boost their performance this season.

