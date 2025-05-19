Farioli's Ajax Departure: A Season of Lost Glory

Francesco Farioli has announced his departure from Ajax Amsterdam, following his team's inability to clinch the coveted Eredivisie title. A late-season decline saw PSV Eindhoven overtake Ajax, culminating in their title victory.

Farioli joined Ajax from Ligue 1 side Nice with hopes of revitalizing the team after a disappointing fifth-place finish in the 2023-24 season. Despite a promising start, Ajax's nine-point lead on April 19 dwindled, as PSV capitalized with consistent performances to secure the title.

The Italian coach, marking Ajax's first non-Dutch appointment since 1998, cited differing visions and timelines with Ajax management as reasons for his decision to leave. Although Ajax secured a 2-0 home victory over FC Twente, it was overshadowed by PSV's triumph in Rotterdam, solidifying their league win.

