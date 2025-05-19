Farioli's Ajax Departure: A Season of Lost Glory
Francesco Farioli leaves Ajax Amsterdam after the team failed to secure the Eredivisie title. Despite leading by nine points in April, a form slump allowed PSV Eindhoven to claim the championship. Farioli, Ajax's first non-Dutch coach since 1998, departs after differences in vision with the management.
Francesco Farioli has announced his departure from Ajax Amsterdam, following his team's inability to clinch the coveted Eredivisie title. A late-season decline saw PSV Eindhoven overtake Ajax, culminating in their title victory.
Farioli joined Ajax from Ligue 1 side Nice with hopes of revitalizing the team after a disappointing fifth-place finish in the 2023-24 season. Despite a promising start, Ajax's nine-point lead on April 19 dwindled, as PSV capitalized with consistent performances to secure the title.
The Italian coach, marking Ajax's first non-Dutch appointment since 1998, cited differing visions and timelines with Ajax management as reasons for his decision to leave. Although Ajax secured a 2-0 home victory over FC Twente, it was overshadowed by PSV's triumph in Rotterdam, solidifying their league win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
