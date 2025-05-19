Left Menu

Marsh and Markram Shine in IPL Showdown Against LSG

Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram excelled with impressive fifties, leading Sunrisers Hyderabad's challenge against Lucknow Super Giants who managed to limit them to 205/7 in the IPL. Despite a strong start, LSG struggled to maintain momentum, with key performances from Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran necessary to surpass the 200-run mark.

Updated: 19-05-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:51 IST
Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram delivered standout performances with the bat, propelling Sunrisers Hyderabad to a competitive score in their IPL clash against Lucknow Super Giants. Their striking partnership in the powerplay left LSG reeling at 69 without loss.

Markram and Marsh targeted Lucknow's inexperienced spinner, Harsh Dubey, early on. Despite a drop, Markram's and Marsh's robust play set the tone until Dubey claimed his first IPL wicket, dismissing Marsh in the 11th over.

Rishabh Pant's continued batting struggles added pressure to LSG as Nicholas Pooran chipped in crucial runs, pushing the team past the 200-run mark. Nitish Reddy's debut over went for 20 runs, reflecting the tense culmination of the innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

