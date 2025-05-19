Marsh and Markram Shine in IPL Showdown Against LSG

Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram delivered standout performances with the bat, propelling Sunrisers Hyderabad to a competitive score in their IPL clash against Lucknow Super Giants. Their striking partnership in the powerplay left LSG reeling at 69 without loss.

Markram and Marsh targeted Lucknow's inexperienced spinner, Harsh Dubey, early on. Despite a drop, Markram's and Marsh's robust play set the tone until Dubey claimed his first IPL wicket, dismissing Marsh in the 11th over.

Rishabh Pant's continued batting struggles added pressure to LSG as Nicholas Pooran chipped in crucial runs, pushing the team past the 200-run mark. Nitish Reddy's debut over went for 20 runs, reflecting the tense culmination of the innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)