Selectors Firm on Shami for England Tour Despite IPL Performance

Former national selectors are unanimous about Mohammed Shami's inclusion for India's England tour, despite concerns over his recent IPL performance. Selection debates include leadership roles with unanimous support for Jasprit Bumrah as captain. These selectors provide insights into their squad choices, emphasizing strategic pickings for a five-Test series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 18:26 IST
Former national selection committee members are in agreement over Mohammed Shami's inclusion in India's squad for the upcoming tour of England, despite his less-than-stellar performance in the recent IPL season. Shami, dubbed the 'Amroha Express,' has drawn support from MSK Prasad, Devang Gandhi, and Jatin Paranjpe who see him as invaluable for the five-Test series.

Selectors have revealed insights into their decision-making process and squad selections, addressing crucial leadership roles with a strong consensus for Jasprit Bumrah as captain. Discussion continues around vice-captaincy choices, with Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul being considered viable candidates.

The potential squad of 16 members has sparked significant debate, with selectors offering varied player preferences. They highlight strategic options for balance within the team, emphasizing a blend of experienced players and promising new talent for effective performance on English soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

