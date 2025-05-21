Simranjit Kaur Joins Professional Boxing Ranks

Simranjit Kaur, previously acclaimed as a world championship bronze medalist, has transitioned into professional boxing. The 29-year-old is collaborating with Roy Jones Jr. and fellow Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra to advance her career.

Having been India's representative in the Tokyo Olympics, Simranjit has demonstrated high-level skill and dedication to the sport. Her decision to go professional follows her performance at the National Championship, where she placed second in the 65kg category.

This year, she joins the ranks of other Indian boxers like Nishant Dev and Amit Panghal, embarking on a professional journey inspired by legends Vijender Singh and Vikas Krishan.

