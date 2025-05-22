Left Menu

India's Boxing Squad Gears Up for Thailand Open Showdown

The Boxing Federation of India reveals a 19-member squad for the 4th Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament 2025. The team, picked from an elite camp in Patiala, includes ten men and nine women, as they prepare to compete against top Asian nations in Bangkok from May 24 to June 1.

India's men's contingent for Thailand Open (Photo: BFI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has announced its 19-member squad for the upcoming 4th Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament 2025, scheduled to take place in Bangkok from May 24 to June 1. The selection includes ten men and nine women who have emerged from the ongoing elite national camp at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala.

Selection criteria prioritized silver medalists from the 2025 Elite Men's and Women's National Championships. Competing nations include boxing giants like China, Kazakhstan, and host nation Thailand. The Indian men's contenders cover weight categories from 47-50kg with Naothoi Singh Kongkham to over 90kg with Anshul Gill.

The women's team comprises key fighters like Yasika Rai in the 45-48kg category, with other strong competitors across various weights. Notably, no representative has been named for the 60-65kg women's category. BFI President-Chairman, Ajay Singh, emphasizes transparency and performance in the selection. The elite camp in Patiala will prepare the athletes for not just this tournament but further international challenges ahead.

