Call for Change: Substitutes in Test Cricket

In a push for fairness and maintaining the competitive spirit of test cricket, former England captain Michael Vaughan has proposed a significant change. Vaughan suggests that substitutes who replace injured players in the first innings should be allowed to bat and bowl, extending their role beyond the current restriction of fielding duties only.

The prevailing laws permit player substitutions during matches, primarily for fielding, except in concussion cases. The limitation often leaves teams disadvantaged, particularly when a bowler is injured, as witnessed when Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava exited early, impacting the team's strategy against England.

Vaughan's call for amendments aims to enhance the game's appeal, aligning with other sports where substitutions are commonplace. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), responsible for cricket rules, has yet to comment. Discussions highlight the sport's evolution needs to captivate a global audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)