Left Menu

Call for Change: Substitutes in Test Cricket

Former England captain Michael Vaughan advocates for substitutes in test cricket matches to bat and bowl if replacing an injured player in the first innings. Current rules allow only fielding, except for concussion substitutes. The idea aims to maintain fairness and entertainment value in the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nottingham | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:43 IST
Call for Change: Substitutes in Test Cricket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a push for fairness and maintaining the competitive spirit of test cricket, former England captain Michael Vaughan has proposed a significant change. Vaughan suggests that substitutes who replace injured players in the first innings should be allowed to bat and bowl, extending their role beyond the current restriction of fielding duties only.

The prevailing laws permit player substitutions during matches, primarily for fielding, except in concussion cases. The limitation often leaves teams disadvantaged, particularly when a bowler is injured, as witnessed when Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava exited early, impacting the team's strategy against England.

Vaughan's call for amendments aims to enhance the game's appeal, aligning with other sports where substitutions are commonplace. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), responsible for cricket rules, has yet to comment. Discussions highlight the sport's evolution needs to captivate a global audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025