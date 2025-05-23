Shubman Gill Poised to Lead India in Tests After Rohit Sharma's Farewell

In the wake of Rohit Sharma's recent retirement from Test cricket, Shubman Gill is expected to be appointed as the new captain of the Indian Test team, sources suggest. The speculation follows Sharma's departure after an illustrious 67-match career that saw him score 4,301 runs, including 12 centuries.

As India navigates this transition, Rishabh Pant is poised to be named the vice-captain. Although Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul were also in the running for the captaincy, Bumrah's repeated injuries and Rahul's age make them less likely candidates.

Adding to the cricket scene, 'India A' is preparing for their England tour, set to play first-class matches under the leadership of Abhimanyu Easwaran, highlighting the promising talents eyed for future opportunities in international cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)