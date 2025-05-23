Left Menu

Shubman Gill Poised to Lead India in Tests After Rohit Sharma's Farewell

Following Rohit Sharma's retirement, Shubman Gill emerges as the probable new Test captain for India. Gill's leadership is anticipated with Rishabh Pant as vice-captain. Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul were also considered for the captaincy. Meanwhile, 'India A' gears up for the England tour led by Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:23 IST
Shubman Gill Poised to Lead India in Tests After Rohit Sharma's Farewell
Shubman Gill. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of Rohit Sharma's recent retirement from Test cricket, Shubman Gill is expected to be appointed as the new captain of the Indian Test team, sources suggest. The speculation follows Sharma's departure after an illustrious 67-match career that saw him score 4,301 runs, including 12 centuries.

As India navigates this transition, Rishabh Pant is poised to be named the vice-captain. Although Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul were also in the running for the captaincy, Bumrah's repeated injuries and Rahul's age make them less likely candidates.

Adding to the cricket scene, 'India A' is preparing for their England tour, set to play first-class matches under the leadership of Abhimanyu Easwaran, highlighting the promising talents eyed for future opportunities in international cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025