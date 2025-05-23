Ivan Toney's Recall: England Squad's Game-Changer

Ivan Toney has made a triumphant return to England's national team following a stellar season with Al-Ahli, scoring 22 goals and leading his team to an Asian Champions League title. Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah could debut on the senior team, joining a squad with several fresh faces selected by coach Thomas Tuchel.

However, there are notable absences in the squad. Arsenal's Ben White and West Ham's Jarrod Bowen will miss out on the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Andorra and a friendly versus Senegal. Additionally, Manchester City and Manchester United players are not represented, with Phil Foden opting out and Harry Maguire not selected.

The selected squad boasts talents like Jordan Henderson of Ajax, Bukayo Saka of Arsenal, and Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher. Tuchel expressed optimism about the team's upcoming fixtures, particularly the Senegal match, which will be a significant test of their capabilities.

