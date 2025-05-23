Left Menu

Leclerc Hits Stroll, Sets Fastest Lap in Monaco GP Practice

Charles Leclerc collided with Lance Stroll during the Monaco Grand Prix practice session, yet managed to set the fastest lap for Ferrari. Despite the crash causing a brief halt in the session, Leclerc clocked the top time, while his teammates and rivals trailed closely in a tight race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:32 IST
Charles Leclerc

In a dramatic first practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc's Ferrari collided with Lance Stroll's Aston Martin, but not before setting the fastest lap. The Monegasque clocked a time of one minute and 11.964 seconds, showcasing the prowess of Ferrari on its home turf.

The Red Bull team, with Max Verstappen in second and McLaren's Lando Norris in third, showed their competitiveness on the challenging street circuit, while last year's pole position winner, Leclerc, remained optimistic about Ferrari's potential, despite earlier reservations.

The session, marked by a brief halt due to the collision, saw Fernando Alonso closing the top 10. Leclerc also managed to dampen Ferrari's weaknesses in slower corners, delivering an impressive performance on the famously difficult Monaco track.

(With inputs from agencies.)

