Zimbabwe's Resilient Battle in Trent Bridge Test

Zimbabwe put up a spirited fight against England at Trent Bridge, stretching the match to three days. Despite being the underdogs and facing setbacks, including Richard Ngarava's injury, Zimbabwe displayed resilience with standout performances from Brian Bennett and Sean Williams, before ultimately losing by an innings and 45 runs.

Zimbabwe's cricket team showed remarkable spirit in their one-off Test against England at Trent Bridge, despite the match wrapping up in just three days.

Chasing England's hefty 565-6 declared, Zimbabwe posted scores of 265 and 255, losing by an innings and 45 runs—a commendable performance given their underdog status.

Key highlights included a brilliant debut century by Brian Bennett and a valiant effort by Sean Williams, who fell just short of his sixth Test hundred, coupled with a notable bowling performance from Shoaib Bashir.

