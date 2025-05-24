Zimbabwe's Resilient Battle in Trent Bridge Test

Zimbabwe's cricket team showed remarkable spirit in their one-off Test against England at Trent Bridge, despite the match wrapping up in just three days.

Chasing England's hefty 565-6 declared, Zimbabwe posted scores of 265 and 255, losing by an innings and 45 runs—a commendable performance given their underdog status.

Key highlights included a brilliant debut century by Brian Bennett and a valiant effort by Sean Williams, who fell just short of his sixth Test hundred, coupled with a notable bowling performance from Shoaib Bashir.

