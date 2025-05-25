Karun Nair's Triumphant Return: From Domestic Dominance to IPL Heroics

After an eight-year hiatus, Karun Nair has made a celebrated return to the Indian cricket team, thanks to his exceptional performances in the domestic circuit during the 2024-25 season. His recent exploits include amassing 863 runs in nine matches of the Ranji Trophy and dominating the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 779 runs in just eight innings.

Nair's journey back to the national team was fueled by his consistent performance and determination. Speaking about his comeback, Nair expressed his joy and gratitude, stating he had eagerly awaited this opportunity. His pivotal knock of 44 runs in Delhi Capitals' IPL victory against Punjab Kings underscores his significant contribution to the team's success.

Despite Delhi Capitals failing to reach the IPL play-offs, their win against Punjab was a testament to the team's potential. Nair's efforts, alongside young Sameer Rizvi's award-winning performance, highlight the team's depth and talent. Nair's innings exemplified his skill and strategic adjustments, marking a well-deserved return to form.