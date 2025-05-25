Left Menu

Chennai Super Kings Dominate with Powerful Batting Display

Chennai Super Kings showcased a formidable performance, scoring 230 for 5 against Gujarat Titans in an IPL match. Key contributions came from Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis, who both hit half-centuries. Prasidh Krishna emerged as Gujarat's standout bowler with figures of 2/22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-05-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 17:24 IST
Chennai Super Kings Dominate with Powerful Batting Display
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dazzling display of cricketing prowess, the Chennai Super Kings surged to an imposing 230 for 5 against Gujarat Titans during Sunday's IPL match.

Playing pivotal roles for CSK, Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis delivered remarkable half-centuries, contributing 52 and 57 runs respectively.

Despite the challenging total, Prasidh Krishna stood out for Gujarat Titans, claiming 2 wickets for just 22 runs in his spell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025