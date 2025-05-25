Chennai Super Kings Dominate with Powerful Batting Display
Chennai Super Kings showcased a formidable performance, scoring 230 for 5 against Gujarat Titans in an IPL match. Key contributions came from Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis, who both hit half-centuries. Prasidh Krishna emerged as Gujarat's standout bowler with figures of 2/22.
In a dazzling display of cricketing prowess, the Chennai Super Kings surged to an imposing 230 for 5 against Gujarat Titans during Sunday's IPL match.
Playing pivotal roles for CSK, Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis delivered remarkable half-centuries, contributing 52 and 57 runs respectively.
Despite the challenging total, Prasidh Krishna stood out for Gujarat Titans, claiming 2 wickets for just 22 runs in his spell.
