Chennai Super Kings Dominate with Powerful Batting Display

In a dazzling display of cricketing prowess, the Chennai Super Kings surged to an imposing 230 for 5 against Gujarat Titans during Sunday's IPL match.

Playing pivotal roles for CSK, Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis delivered remarkable half-centuries, contributing 52 and 57 runs respectively.

Despite the challenging total, Prasidh Krishna stood out for Gujarat Titans, claiming 2 wickets for just 22 runs in his spell.

(With inputs from agencies.)