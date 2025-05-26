Norris's Monaco Triumph: A Boost in Battle but Challenges Remain

Lando Norris's victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, achieved from pole position, provided a crucial lift in his ongoing title contest with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. Despite this boost, the Briton admits that the win hasn't resolved all issues he faces on the track.

Norris's success marks his second win in eight races, with his first in the season opener in Melbourne, Australia. Currently trailing three points behind Piastri, Norris has struggled to consistently excel during qualifying sessions and hasn't yet rediscovered last year's synergy with his car when competing against Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

While acknowledging the win's importance, especially ahead of the Barcelona race and amidst upcoming technical changes, Norris emphasizes the need for continued efforts and adjustments both personally and within the team. Team boss Andrea Stella echoes this sentiment, stating that consistency remains the journey's cornerstone.

(With inputs from agencies.)