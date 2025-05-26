Left Menu

Drama Unfolds on Second Day of French Open: Upsets and Triumphs

On the second day of the French Open, Casper Ruud and Elena Rybakina advanced to the next round, while Jessica Bouzas Maneiro stunned Emma Navarro. The tournament also featured tributes to Rafael Nadal. Notable matches included defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek commencing their title defenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The second day of the French Open saw intense action as players battled for spots in the next round. Twice runner-up Casper Ruud smoothly defeated Albert Ramos Vinolas, while Elena Rybakina overcame a brief setback to surpass Julia Riera.

In a surprising turn, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro delivered a remarkable upset by defeating Emma Navarro with impressive efficiency. Meanwhile, the tournament paid extensive tributes to Rafael Nadal, honoring his exceptional contributions and reign.

Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek opened their title defenses. The atmosphere was charged, and anticipation high, as fans awaited more thrilling matches and potential upsets further into the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

