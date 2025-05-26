Drama Unfolds on Second Day of French Open: Upsets and Triumphs

The second day of the French Open saw intense action as players battled for spots in the next round. Twice runner-up Casper Ruud smoothly defeated Albert Ramos Vinolas, while Elena Rybakina overcame a brief setback to surpass Julia Riera.

In a surprising turn, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro delivered a remarkable upset by defeating Emma Navarro with impressive efficiency. Meanwhile, the tournament paid extensive tributes to Rafael Nadal, honoring his exceptional contributions and reign.

Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek opened their title defenses. The atmosphere was charged, and anticipation high, as fans awaited more thrilling matches and potential upsets further into the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)