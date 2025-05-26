Left Menu

Naomi Osaka's Ongoing Struggles at French Open

Naomi Osaka, former world number one and four-time Grand Slam champion, faced a challenging defeat at the French Open. Struggling with blisters, form, and emotions, Osaka lost to Paula Badosa in the first round. The Japanese star briefly exited a press conference, reflecting on her performance and ongoing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:30 IST
Naomi Osaka, once the world number one, continues to face challenges on tennis's biggest stages. At the French Open, the four-time Grand Slam winner fell to Paula Badosa in the opening round, battling both physical and emotional hurdles.

Osaka's return to the court after her maternity break highlighted her resilience, yet her performance at Roland Garros remained inconsistent. Despite pushing her opponent to three sets, her unforced errors and persistent finger blisters highlighted her struggle to return to form.

Having withdrawn from the tournament in 2021 due to mental health struggles, Osaka's return was met with high expectations. Her emotional press conference, where she expressed disappointment and vulnerability, underscores her ongoing battle with pressure and ambition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

