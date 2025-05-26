Naomi Osaka's Ongoing Struggles at French Open

Naomi Osaka, once the world number one, continues to face challenges on tennis's biggest stages. At the French Open, the four-time Grand Slam winner fell to Paula Badosa in the opening round, battling both physical and emotional hurdles.

Osaka's return to the court after her maternity break highlighted her resilience, yet her performance at Roland Garros remained inconsistent. Despite pushing her opponent to three sets, her unforced errors and persistent finger blisters highlighted her struggle to return to form.

Having withdrawn from the tournament in 2021 due to mental health struggles, Osaka's return was met with high expectations. Her emotional press conference, where she expressed disappointment and vulnerability, underscores her ongoing battle with pressure and ambition.

(With inputs from agencies.)