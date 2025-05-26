Left Menu

Showdowns and Surprises: Day Two of the French Open Unfolds

The second day of the French Open witnessed thrilling encounters and unexpected victories. Standout performances included Daria Kasatkina defeating Katerina Siniakova, while Holger Rune overcame Roberto Bautista Agut. Caroline Garcia bid farewell to singles, and Naomi Osaka faced an early exit. Meanwhile, defending champions Alcaraz and Swiatek made winning starts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:32 IST
The second day of the French Open was packed with dramatic tennis action as notable players returned to the courts in pursuit of glory. Russian-born Australian 17th seed Daria Kasatkina emerged victorious against Katerina Siniakova, while Danish 10th seed Holger Rune showed resilience in overcoming Roberto Bautista Agut after a tough first set.

In a surprising turn, Briton Jacob Fearnley defeated the Swiss star and three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, marking a significant upset. Fans also witnessed the last singles match of Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, who bowed out after a loss to Bernarda Pera.

The top seeds also made notable headlines, as Spanish 10th seed Paula Badosa eliminated four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka. Meanwhile, defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek commenced their campaigns with convincing victories. The intense matches and unexpected outcomes set a thrilling tone for the rest of the tournament.

