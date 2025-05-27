Richmond's Remarkable Two-Run Batting Collapse
Richmond's fourth XI cricket team suffered a historic two-run batting collapse while chasing 427 against North London Cricket Club. They managed just one batting run in a mere 5.4 overs, with eight players dismissed for ducks, highlighting a rare spectacle in the Middlesex County League.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 04:11 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 04:11 IST
In a cricketing spectacle highlighting Richmond's fourth XI, the team faced a historic batting collapse, amassing only two runs, one through a wide, chasing North London's imposing 427 target.
The innings, lasting just 5.4 overs, saw eight Richmond batsmen return to the pavilion without scoring, marking a significant statistic in the Middlesex County League.
Despite the dismal result, Richmond's social media reflected optimism, noting their other teams' success, aiming to soften the memory of this rare cricket arithmetic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unveiling History: Argentine Supreme Court Discovers Nazi Archives
Controversy Erupts Over TGIIC's Transformation
Controversial Refugee Status Sparks South Africa-U.S. Tensions
Controversy Erupts Over Qatari Gift of Boeing 747-8 for Air Force One
Controversial Map Post by Karnataka Congress Sparks Political Firestorm