In a cricketing spectacle highlighting Richmond's fourth XI, the team faced a historic batting collapse, amassing only two runs, one through a wide, chasing North London's imposing 427 target.

The innings, lasting just 5.4 overs, saw eight Richmond batsmen return to the pavilion without scoring, marking a significant statistic in the Middlesex County League.

Despite the dismal result, Richmond's social media reflected optimism, noting their other teams' success, aiming to soften the memory of this rare cricket arithmetic.

