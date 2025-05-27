Thrills and Spills: Day Three at the French Open Unfolds

The third day of the French Open began with play under cloudy skies, with temperatures at Roland Garros hovering around 15 degrees Celsius. Expectations of evening showers loomed as the tournament progressed.

Russian 11th seed Daniil Medvedev faced Briton Cameron Norrie on Court Simonne-Mathieu, while last year's semi-finalist, 18-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva, took on Cristina Bucsa. Former runners-up Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev geared up for their quest for a first French Open crown.

On center stage, Novak Djokovic launched his bid to claim a 25th Grand Slam title, while French fans cheered local favorites Gael Monfils and Corentin Moutet. The high-octane day promised thrilling competition as tennis greats battled at one of the sport's most prestigious tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)