Primoz Roglic's Dramatic Exit from Giro d'Italia: A Crash-Ridden Journey

In a shocking turn of events, Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic has exited the Giro d'Italia after enduring another crash during a rain-soaked 203km stage 16 from Piazzola sul Brenta to San Valentino.

The incident, which also involved Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, severely dashed Roglic's hopes of securing his second Giro title, especially after suffering two other crashes within a week.

Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe's Christian Pomer had earlier indicated Roglic might need to withdraw due to injuries. Meanwhile, Italian cyclist Alessio Martinelli was also taken to the hospital following a crash.