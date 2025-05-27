Left Menu

Primoz Roglic's Dramatic Exit from Giro d'Italia: A Crash-Ridden Journey

Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic withdrew from the Giro d'Italia after a fall during stage 16, further complicating his title defense after multiple previous crashes. With key competitors absent, Roglic was a favorite for victory. His exit opens the door for others as conditions remain hazardous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:19 IST
Primoz Roglic's Dramatic Exit from Giro d'Italia: A Crash-Ridden Journey
Primoz Roglic

In a shocking turn of events, Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic has exited the Giro d'Italia after enduring another crash during a rain-soaked 203km stage 16 from Piazzola sul Brenta to San Valentino.

The incident, which also involved Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, severely dashed Roglic's hopes of securing his second Giro title, especially after suffering two other crashes within a week.

Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe's Christian Pomer had earlier indicated Roglic might need to withdraw due to injuries. Meanwhile, Italian cyclist Alessio Martinelli was also taken to the hospital following a crash.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025