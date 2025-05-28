Alvaro Arbeloa Takes the Helm: From Player to Castilla Coach

Alvaro Arbeloa, a former Spain international and seasoned Real Madrid player, has been named the new manager of Castilla, the club's renowned reserve team. He replaces Raul Gonzalez, aiming to utilize his experience to steer the team towards success.

Arbeloa, who earned his reputation by winning the 2010 World Cup and two European Championship titles, has been integral to Real Madrid's victories, including one LaLiga and two Champions League titles during his career.

He retired from professional football in 2017 and took on coaching roles within Real Madrid's youth system, handling the under-14s before moving up to manage the under-19s. Castilla, competing in Spain's third-tier Primera Federacion, ended their recent season in sixth place, missing out on the promotion playoffs.

