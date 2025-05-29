Left Menu

Nico Denz's Dazzling Solo Win in Giro d'Italia Stage 18

Nico Denz achieved a triumphant solo victory in Stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia, securing his third career stage win. The German cyclist advanced from a breakaway group and crossed the finish line with a considerable lead. Overall leader Isaac del Toro maintained his position, while the race prepares for mountainous challenges ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:41 IST
Nico Denz of Team Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe seized a solo win in Stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia, marking a significant highlight in this year's race as he claimed his third career stage victory. The 144 km stage from Morbegno to Cesano Maderno concluded with Denz finishing with a minute's lead.

Riding among a breakaway group of 11, Denz launched his decisive attack 11 km before the finish. By maintaining a steady pace, he distanced himself from the pack, crossing the finish line with jubilation. His win provided a morale boost for his team, especially after pre-race favorite Primoz Roglic had to pull out due to a crash.

As the Giro prepares for more challenging mountain stages, current leader Isaac del Toro stays ahead in the overall standings. Stage 19 promises additional challenges with its demanding route from Biella to Champoluc, filled with climbs and descents, which could alter the current standings.

