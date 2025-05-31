French Open Scheduling Under Fire: Women's Matches Deserve Equal Spotlight
The French Open has faced criticism for not featuring women's matches during its prized evening sessions. Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur highlight the entertainment value and equality needed in scheduling. Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo defends the current setup, stating logistical constraints limit changes.
The French Open, one of tennis's major tournaments, has come under scrutiny for its evening match scheduling decisions. Critics, including players like Iga Swiatek, argue that the absence of women's matches in primetime slots devalues their contribution to the sport.
Currently, the evening sessions only showcase one match, traditionally featuring men's singles. Swiatek, along with three-time Grand Slam runner-up Ons Jabeur, emphasized that women's matches hold equal entertainment value and should be evenly represented. The WTA echoes this sentiment, urging fair scheduling at combined tournaments.
However, French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo cited logistical challenges, asserting that the scheduling is not reflective of any bias against women players. Night timings are designed to balance player fatigue and audience attendance, with current structures not allowing for easy adjustments.
