Fiery Showdowns and Rising Stars Light Up the French Open

Day six at the French Open saw exciting victories, intense matches and passionate players advancing to the fourth round. American players Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton secured their spots, while notable figures like Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka continued their campaigns. The tournament promises more thrilling matches as it progresses.

Updated: 31-05-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 01:00 IST
The sixth day of the French Open delivered a blend of nail-biting encounters and decisive victories. American talent Frances Tiafoe moved smoothly into the fourth round after overcoming Sebastian Korda. Tiafoe's compatriot Ben Shelton also excelled, advancing past Matteo Gigante with a convincing performance.

On the women's side, Jasmine Paolini made headlines with a commanding victory over Yuliia Starodubtseva, reaching the next stage of the competition. Meanwhile, the top-seeded stars like Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka showcased their prowess, securing their respective places in the fourth round.

As the tournament heats up, fans eagerly await the upcoming clashes, including a riveting face-off between Rybakina and Swiatek, with the backdrop of the looming Champions League final adding to the drama at Roland Garros.

