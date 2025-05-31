Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah: The Cricket World’s Game-Changing Antidote

Jasprit Bumrah, hailed by former cricketer Varun Aaron as cricket's 'antidote,' played a pivotal role in the IPL 2025 eliminator with his remarkable skill and unshakeable confidence, leading Mumbai Indians to victory. His ability to disrupt opponents and execute crucial wickets highlights his elite status in world cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 15:33 IST
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: @ipl/X) . Image Credit: ANI
India's cricket sensation, Jasprit Bumrah, has been lauded as an 'antidote' to any bowling side's woes, according to former speedster Varun Aaron. Bumrah's pivotal role as the strike force for Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was evident during their IPL 2025 eliminator win against Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur.

Until over 13, the Titans held an edge as Washington Sundar dominated Mumbai's bowling attack with a rapid 23-ball 48. However, as the situation called for a game-changer, Pandya entrusted Bumrah to deliver during the 14th over, resulting in a crucial breakthrough by shattering Sundar's leg stump with his famed yorker.

Celebrated coach Tom Moody further emphasized Bumrah's exceptional capacity to influence matches, underlining the challenges opponents face with the 24 strategic deliveries he bowls. His yorker against Sundar exemplified peerless skill, classifying Bumrah as an irreplaceable asset to his team and the cricketing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

