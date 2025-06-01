Paris in Ecstasy: PSG's Historic Champions League Triumph

Wild celebrations engulfed the streets of Paris on Saturday, as Paris St Germain (PSG) fans jubilantly gathered on the Champs Elysees after their team's triumphant 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League finals. This spectacular win marked PSG's first-ever Champions League title.

The Parc des Princes stadium, transformed into a massive fan zone, hosted 48,000 ecstatic supporters who erupted in cheers at the final whistle in Munich. Vibrant fireworks lit up the iconic Eiffel Tower in PSG's colors, as fans took to the streets, generating an electrifying atmosphere across the city.

The celebrations, however, were not without disruptions. Police deployed tear gas and made several arrests amidst isolated incidents on the Champs Elysees. Despite this, PSG's triumph, guided by pivotal contributions from Desire Doue and manager Luis Enrique, marked a significant milestone for the team and its devoted fanbase.

(With inputs from agencies.)