Punjab Kings Stun Mumbai Indians to Secure Final Spot Against RCB

Following Mumbai Indians' exit from the IPL after a five-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2, coach Mahela Jayawardene reflected on the campaign with satisfaction, despite acknowledging critical mistakes that thwarted their chance for a sixth title.

Jayawardene highlighted the importance of execution, citing a few errors and lost wickets that slowed their momentum; however, he commended his team for overcoming challenges and delivering strong performances, including a six-match winning streak.

In a thrilling contest, PBKS chased down MI's target of 204, powered by captain Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 87. The victory sets up a final clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

