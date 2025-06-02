Left Menu

Punjab Kings Stun Mumbai Indians to Secure Final Spot Against RCB

Mumbai Indians bowed out of the IPL after a five-wicket loss to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. Coach Mahela Jayawardene praised his team's overall campaign but noted key mistakes and missed opportunities. PBKS will now face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:07 IST
Mahela Jayawardene, (Photo: MI website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following Mumbai Indians' exit from the IPL after a five-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2, coach Mahela Jayawardene reflected on the campaign with satisfaction, despite acknowledging critical mistakes that thwarted their chance for a sixth title.

Jayawardene highlighted the importance of execution, citing a few errors and lost wickets that slowed their momentum; however, he commended his team for overcoming challenges and delivering strong performances, including a six-match winning streak.

In a thrilling contest, PBKS chased down MI's target of 204, powered by captain Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 87. The victory sets up a final clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

