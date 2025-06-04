Triumph in Paris: France's Stellar Lineup Shines Bright
Didier Deschamps is confident in the readiness of PSG players for the Nations League semi-finals after their Champions League victory. He supports Ousmane Dembele for the Ballon d'Or. Despite fatigue from recent matches, players are expected to perform well against Spain. Deschamps remains supportive of Kylian Mbappe's influence.
French football manager Didier Deschamps expects Paris St Germain players to bring their Champions League momentum into the Nations League semi, highlighting Ousmane Dembele's candidacy for the Ballon d'Or.
Dembele, instrumental in PSG's 5-0 victory over Inter Milan, joins French teammates eager for the upcoming showdown against Spain. With minimal rest, players like Warren Zaire-Emery and Lucas Hernandez must quickly adapt to face their next formidable challenge.
While Deschamps backs Dembele over Spanish rival Lamine Yamal, he also emphasizes the ongoing importance of Kylian Mbappe, who has remained a vital part of the team despite his move to Real Madrid.
