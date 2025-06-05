Left Menu

Magnus Carlsen's Explosive Reaction: Chess World Rattled

Magnus Carlsen's intense outburst after losing to young D Gukesh in Norway Chess reflects a challenge to his authority, observed by chess legend Viswanathan Anand. Anand suggests upcoming discussions by FIDE regarding Carlsen's actions, impacting global chess audiences. The incident showcases high emotions in competitive chess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stavanger | Updated: 05-06-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 09:50 IST
Magnus Carlsen's Explosive Reaction: Chess World Rattled
Magnus Carlsen, reigning world number one, exhibited a stunning reaction following a loss to D Gukesh at Norway Chess, in what Viswanathan Anand describes as a challenge to Carlsen's authority by the young player. Carlsen's outburst, witnessed by global fans, signals high emotions in competitive chess.

A visibly frustrated Carlsen upended the chess pieces in anger and left the arena abruptly, vividly illustrating the emotional toll of competitive games, particularly when losing from a winning position. Anand noted that while rare, such incidents do occur and are often when a player squanders a strong advantage.

FIDE, the international chess federation, may address the outburst soon, Anand indicated, as actions like Carlsen's garner attention. Additionally, Anand expressed hope towards chess being included in the Olympics, pointing to ongoing FIDE efforts to collaborate with the International Olympic Committee.

